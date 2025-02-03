Business: Batley business Angloco to supply Iraq with fire engines as part of £25million loan
Angloco – on Upper Station Road in Batley – will supply the vehicles in one of Iraq’s biggest investments into its emergency services.
A £25million loan issued by the government’s export credit agency – UK Export Finance – will allow Iraq’s Ministry of Interior to purchase 62 British-made fire-fighting vehicles.
The other 31 vehicles will be provided by Scottish business Emergency One.
The vehicles, which are capable of carrying up to 6,500 litres of water and 500 litres of foam, will be stationed and deployed across Iraq by its Civil Defence Directorate to tackle fires.
Gareth Thomas, UK Minister for Exports, said: “We have a Plan for Change to help grow our economy and support workers right across the country and that’s precisely what these deals are about.
“Shining a spotlight on cutting edge tech and highly skilled jobs, this announcement shows the UK’s exporting potential and manufacturing strength.”