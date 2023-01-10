Tiffany, who grew up in Leeds, first started the Sxefit brand in 2005 before launching her ladies-only studio on Alfred Street in Heckmondwike in 2013.

Unlike any other gym, Sexfit prides itself on giving women of all ages the belief, confidence, and education to lose weight, stay fit and above all, have fun.

After many hardships with the business Tiffany was ‘proud’ to celebrate the Sxefit Studios 10th anniversary on Thursday, January 5. Reflecting on the last 10 years, she said: “I have worked in the health and fitness industry for over 20 years and have had the opportunity to experience the highs and lows of building and developing my fitness business with my own bare hands for 10 of those years.

Tiffany Clark at her Sxefit studio in Heckmondwike.

“But, I could not be prouder of the achievements that we have made and the lives that we have changed.

“I have had the pleasure of gathering so much evidence, showing that the Sxefit methods and ethos have been and continue to be effective for changing the lives and mindsets of women.

“Some of our members have been coming to Sxefit for up to 15 years, which in itself proves how successful the methods are and how addictive self-improvement can be.

“In my 20 year long career in the fitness business, I have been able to support over 10,000 women and children to achieve their goals and personal targets.

Sxefit provide a variety of fitness classes including pole dancing and aerial silk.

“I have also been able to completely rehabilitate the confidence of each and every woman who has walked through the Sxefit doors and show them that there is a different way of life to which they are currently living.”

Sxefit are currently taking steps to share their ‘successful’ methods worldwide. Tiffany has also started up the Sxefit ‘Nutrition Mission’ to educate the world on food, healthy eating and to tackle some worldwide issues such as child obesity and diabetes.

Tiffany added: “Not only have we made a difference to the lives of women, we have also transformed the lives of many children.

“It is truly inspirational to be a part of the journeys of young ladies that come through the door.

“Many of them enter shyly, not wanting to say much and hiding behind their parents but when they leave, it is like they have found their inner voice, they have been provided with a safe space to unleash who they are and be confident in themselves.

“Being able to positively influence children enables us to guide them to always believe in themselves and their abilities, and to recognise that they are more powerful and skilled than what they could ever imagine, creating women who know their worth and capability.

“By having a platform to inspire and empower, we want to make a true difference to the health and well-being of each and every person we can reach with the approved methods that we have developed.”

To continue the celebrations, Tiffany is offering free ‘bring a friend’ sessions at the Sxefit Studio on Alfred Street in Heckmondwike.

To book, visit www.sxefit.com then, email [email protected] to let them know you are a first timer and the name of your friend you are bringing along.