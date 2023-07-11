News you can trust since 1858
Building work set to begin on 'state-of-the-art' surgical treatment and diagnostic hub at Dewsbury Hospital

Following a successful bid for Government funding, building work will officially begin later this month on the new surgical treatment and diagnostic hub at Dewsbury and District Hospital.
By Kara McKune
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST

The state-of-the-art centre is one of 50 new hubs opening across the country and aims to tackle surgical backlogs, increase capacity, reduce waiting lists and improve patient care.

The hub will be designed to provide a wide range of high-volume, low complexity treatments, including surgical procedures, diagnostic and outpatient services, with an estimated 65,000 additional episodes of care set to be given.

It will also incorporate the latest technologies and equipment to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

Work is set to begin on Dewsbury Hospital's state-of-the-art Surgical Treatment and Diagnostic Hub.
Len Richards, chief executive of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “This is a really exciting time for Dewsbury Hospital, and we’re proud to be developing this hub to not only improve our backlog position, but to offer state-of-the-art facilities to patients across the region.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, and this new hub is just one of the many ways we are working to achieve this goal.

"We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our patients and staff."

Patient parking will be affected, with the nearest public parking located to the front of the main entrance to the Ridings Building.

The hub is estimated to be operational from April 2024 onwards

The new building, which is being constructed modularly off-site, will be located between the Boothroyd Centre and Fitton House, opposite the Staincliffe Wing at Dewsbury Hospital, and is estimated to be operational from April 2024.

