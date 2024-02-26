Building society in Dewsbury becomes donation station for Batley food bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The branch of Yorkshire Building Society on Church Street has become an official donation station for Batley Food Bank.

Batley Food Bank is a registered charity, open five days a week to provide food to people in Batley and the surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 2013, it has helped thousands of people thanks to the generosity of local people, organisations, community groups and businesses who donate both food and money.

Leanne Townend, Assistant Manager at the Dewsbury branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support Batley Food Bank and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.”

The Dewsbury branch of Yorkshire Building Society on Church Street

“We’re collecting unopened, unused shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap, toothpaste, sanitary products and nappies bigger than size three to help people who visit the food bank. Donations can be dropped off in our branch until the end of June and we are incredibly grateful for any donations that can be made – large or small.”

Claire Jennings, Coordinator of Batley Food Bank said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury are collecting these much-needed items that will help us continue to provide emergency food and toiletries to people in North Kirklees.”

The collection will be running until 30th June 2024 and items can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday or 9am – 12pm on a Saturday.