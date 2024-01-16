Buccovina: Licence review for Dewsbury shop caught selling alcohol to children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police and trading standards officers said they inspected Buccovina off-licence on Huddersfield Road in Ravensthorpe in October and found almost 1,000 packets of illegal cigarettes, over 140 pouches of rolling tobacco, and nearly 400 illegal disposable electronic cigarettes.
The combined retail value of the illicit goods if they were sold at full price was estimated to be almost £20,000.
The shop had also failed two police tests earlier in 2023 , in which 16 and 17-year-olds were able to buy alcohol without being asked for ID.
Two separate tests saw trading standards officers able to purchase a packet of illegal cigarettes for £4, whereas the standard retail price would be around £12.
The authorities have called on Kirklees Council to review the shop’s licence.
The council’s licensing panel will review the application at a meeting on Monday, January 22.