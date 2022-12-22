Chris Hartley - fourth generation herbalist and owner of the shop on Crackenedge lane - has announced he will be closing the family business ‘with much regret’ in February 2023.

The shock announcement comes after issues sourcing products and a lack of footfall in Dewsbury town centre, which has made it impossible for Chris, who has been behind the counter for over 33 years, to carry on trading.

Following the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, December 15, Chris said: “The shop has been a fixture in the town for decades and a lot of people are going to miss it - but not as much as I am.

Owner Chris Hartley outside Brimelow's Herbalists on Crackenedge lane.

“I am at retirement age but in an ideal world I would have loved to have done another two or three years, but it is just impossible.

“Lockdown and Covid-19 pushed people to buy online and it's never come back. And it’s not just me, it's Dewsbury in general which is exceedingly quiet.

“When I lock these doors for the last time it will honestly break my heart. I love my job and I have enjoyed every single minute of it - it’s been an absolute blast.

“A big thank you to all my customers. I have loved my time serving the good people of Dewsbury, I am going to miss them all.”

Chris has been behind the counter for over 33 years.

As a business that was founded in Dewsbury in 1887, the news has been greeted with great sadness from local’s on social media.

Abid Farid said: “Oh no! Myself and my family only use Brimelow’s. This is so sad to hear.

“Really love your shop and it will be missed. Best wishes for the future”

“It will be a sad day when your door closes . Thank you for your service over the years”, said Andrea Dyer.

Fiona Beverley also said: “I am absolutely gutted to hear this Chris, you have a fantastic little business.”

