Brighouse packaging machinery firm celebrates 45th anniversary - and raises over £3,000 for West Yorkshire hospices

Founded in 1977 by Halifax man David Johnson, the family-owned business relocated to its current Armytage Road site in Brighouse from Dewsbury last year, as well as opening a second distribution centre in Heckmondwike.

And to celebrate their 45th year, staff, along with a number of VIPs from other businesses who have assisted in YPS’ growth over the years, attended an afternoon event at their new Brighouse headquarters for an official opening ceremony, before guests were treated to an entertaining evening at the Holiday Inn, headed by Huddersfield-based magician Luke Lenihan and comedian Pete Emmett.

The event also allowed YPS to raise money for local charities, Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice and Overgate Hospice, with £3008.82 split equally between each organisation.

Staff at YPS in Brighouse celebrate their 45th year anniversary.

Glyn Johnson, managing director of YPS, said: ‘’We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate this happy occasion. It was a joy to share it with our suppliers, partners and friends of our family - old and new - without all of whom we couldn’t have reached this milestone.

“Our successes, including our recent relocation to Brighouse, the expansion of our workforce and the consistent growth of our market share over the last five years, are down to the solid leadership of my father, a strong network of business connections and our committed ‘YPS family’, all of which we are toasting.

“So here’s to the next 45 years of YPS!’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of YPS, David Johnson, officially declares the new site of YPS open.

Georgia Lane from Forget-Me-Not Children’s Hospice, which was presented with a share of the £3008.82 raised by the 45th anniversary event for YPS. Overgate Hospice also received a donation.