Brand new swimming pool for children opens its doors in Batley

The purpose-built facility, located at the Frontier Business Park, opened its doors on Saturday, May 7, and caters for families with children from new-borns to 11 years old.

The centre is designed to offer a unique swimming journey for both babies and children, with a warm pool, parent and guest viewing lounge, children’s play area, online progress tracking and swimming lessons.

The new swimming pool provides an opportunity for children in Batley and the surrounding areas to learn a life skill in swimming, as well as other transferable skills which can help in all aspects of a child’s development, such as confidence, determination, resilience and social skills.

Joe Battye and site manager Gemma Ball.

Joe Battye, owner of the land and building, said: “I went down on Saturday and it all looks amazing.

“It has been very well received and the feedback has been amazing, with people saying how great it was and what a high quality product Swim! offer, with great service and good value.

“It was fully booked and when I spoke to one of the operators they said it was the busiest opening they had ever had and was blown away by the response from the local community.

“From the conversation I had with Swim! It seems that it is very hard to book swimming slots at local authority pools, that’s why Swim! has identified a gap in the market - there is a real want and demand for swimming lessons for children.

“I am really delighted with it and it pulls the whole Frontier Business Park together.

“It is a nice destination for the local and wider community.

“I am really proud of the site and proud of the fact that we have been able to bring such a quality offer to Dewsbury and Batley and I hope everyone in the area comes to see it and enjoys it.

“Thank you to everyone who visits.”

The site - originally known as Batley Frontier nightclub - has been developed by Joe to make the land a family leisure destination which includes JD Gyms, Zucchini’s restaurant, Starbucks and now Batley swimming pool.

Little Town of Play is also planned to be opening on the site at the end of May.

The swimming pool is offering free swim intro sessions up until Sunday, May 15, with official swimming lessons starting on Monday, May 16.