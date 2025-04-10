Brand new darts shop with hireable 'state-of-the-art' dart lanes opens in Ossett

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new darts venue where customers can shop and play has opened its doors in Ossett.

Pinnacle Darts was officially opened, on Wellgate, on Saturday (April 5), by local men Craig Brierley and Craig Whincup – who became close friends through their shared lifelong passion for the sport.

“Opening day was truly memorable,” said co-owner Craig Brierley.

“Many visitors commented they'd never experienced anything like it in Ossett before.”

The new shop sells a comprehensive selection of darts as well as accessories and equipment.

On what inspired the new business, Craig stated how he wanted a “welcoming space” for dart-lovers in the community.

He said: “Our inspiration to open Pinnacle Darts came from our deep-rooted passion for darts and family.

"My son, Oscar Brierley, aged 13, is a talented darts player, and seeing his passion and enthusiasm for the sport really drove the motivation.

“As lifelong darts enthusiasts ourselves, we wanted to create a welcoming space where the local community could share and celebrate their love for the game together”.

The venue also features various “state-of-the-art” dart lanes – which are available to hire by the hour, and feature advanced automated scoring systems.

Craig continued: “We are delighted to be part of the Ossett community and deeply touched by the warm reception we’ve received.

"We strongly believe in the importance of local success, and we hope that Pinnacle Darts can contribute positively to the community by increasing footfall and supporting neighbouring businesses.

"Passion drives everything we do, and with the incredible response from aspiring junior darts players, it’s our dream to see a future darts champion emerge from Pinnacle Darts!”