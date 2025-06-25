River Island at Birstall Retail Park is set to close.

River Island has announced that 33 of its UK stores will close in January – and the shop at Birstall Retail Park is sadly on the list.

As part of a restructuring plan, the fashion retailer has revealed it will close 33 stores across the UK, resulting in job losses, while it is also reducing the rent at another 71 shops.

The store at Birstall, part of the retail park near junction 27 of the M62, is on the list of stores due to close.

Ben Lewis, CEO of River Island, said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street. However the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

“The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

“We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability. Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business.

“We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”