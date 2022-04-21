Birstall healthcare company ‘delighted’ to win Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Thomas Owens, CEO at Essential Healthcare Solutions, Birstall.

Essential Healthcare Solutions, located on Fieldhead Lane, has been given the accolade for its award-winning Trezzo HS pressure area care support surfaces.

The Trezzo HS patented range of products is set to revolutionise pressure area care for patients and, in turn, the UK healthcare industry.

Supporting healthcare providers and professionals, Trezzo HS also helps to reduce failure rates, while creating a more sustainable and cost-effective option for its customers.

From left, Noel Stephenson, Thomas Owens and Pauline Towey from Essential Healthcare Solutions with Trezzo product.

By being celebrated for its excellence in innovation, Essential Healthcare Solutions joins an elite group of organisations to be recognised on a national level with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, and are recommended by the Prime Minister and personally approved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Thomas Owens, CEO at Essential Healthcare Solutions, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this most prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our team and business and it’s great to be recognised on a national level.

“We are experiencing significant business growth here at Essential Healthcare Solutions and are continuously committed to developing and delivering the best in innovative solutions to our customers - so we’re truly honoured to have received an accolade in support of this.”

Noel Stephenson, group marketing director at Essential Healthcare Solutions, added: “Myself and the team here at Essential Healthcare Solutions are thrilled to have received this award for innovation.

“It’s an outstanding recognition to our work, team and our partners and we are incredibly proud.”

Founded in 1999, Essential Healthcare Solutions proudly supports healthcare providers and professionals to improve clinical outcomes, patient care and safety.

Committed to developing and delivering innovative and extensive support surfaces and service solutions, Essential Healthcare Solutions helps its customers to meet the challenges they face every day, by reducing avoidable pressure ulcers, preventing cross infection and improving healthcare equipment safety and availability.

For more information, visit https://www.essential-healthcare.com

Applications for the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise 2023 open on Sunday, May 1, 2022.