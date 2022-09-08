Birstall bargain hunters gearing up for car boot sale

The sale, from 9am this Sunday (September 11) in Birstall Market Place, was eventually given the green light by Kirklees Council.

Jill Mellow, Events Organiser and Treasurer of the Birstall Chamber of Trade, said she is excited about the impact it could have.

“We have never done one before so we are quite excited about it,” she said.

Anita Atkins outside her shop, Kanteli Collectables, in Birstall

"Footfall has dropped a little bit in Birstall because of Covid but this is not going to effect our independent traders, it is not going to take any business away from them - that’s why we are doing it on a Sunday.

“Hopefully it will be a bit of fun. It is something new which we haven’t done before and people can sell their pre-loved treasures.”

Anita Atkins, owner of Kanteli Collectables in the village, thanked Ms Mellow for her support with the planning of the event and also revealed she can’t wait to see what people have to offer.

She said: “It has been really quiet over the last couple of years so I just wanted to liven Birstall up a little bit.

“The Birstall Chamber of Trade and Jill have been great. We have worked together and I couldn’t have done it without her. She’s done all the posters and has worked really hard.

“Hopefully I can get some bargains myself!"

Fellow business owner Emma Noble, who runs The Bombz Hydrotherapy, believes the car boot sale will be a great boost to the village.

She said: “We want people to come out, meet new people, have a laugh, spend and make some pennies and get a sense of local presence back.

“Covid has changed a lot of people’s shopping habits. People shop online and we hate to see shops shutting down, especially with the energy price increases, so we all need to stay positive and be there for each other.”