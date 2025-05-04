Bid to build vehicle repair shop at WMC site approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Permission to build a vehicle repair shop on the land of the former Dewsbury Moor WMC has been granted by Kirklees Council.

The application to erect a "commercial unit for use as a vehicle testing and repair garage” received permission from the council on April 23, and relates to land next to 56, Low Road, Dewsbury Moor.

The garage – which will open 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays – will be run by an existing business in the town centre, and will create two full-time and two part-time jobs.

The land, which is currently vacant, is the former site of the Dewsbury Moor WMC, which closed in 2008 and was later demolished.

An application to turn vacant land on Low Road in Dewsbury into a vehicle repair shop has been approved by Kirklees Council. Picture: Google

A public consultation period ran from July 3, 2024 to August 16, during which seven objections were received, including several concerns over highway safety.

These were assessed by the council, which determined that “the proposal would not cause detrimental harm to the safe and efficient operation of the highway network.”

The site has been subject to a number of planning applications following the closure of the club, including one in 1997 for change of use to a boxing gym, which was approved, as well as several applications between 2000 and 2016 to build apartments on the land, with all but one of these receiving permission.

Most recently, an outline application in 2020 to build one dwelling on the land was also approved.

The full application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal by quoting the application number: 2024/62/91821/E