Bed Kingdom ranked among top fastest-growing companies in Yorkshire

Flair Furniture, a Yorkshire-based furniture retail group trading as Bed Kingdom, has been named one of Yorkshire's fastest-growing companies, featuring on this year’s regional Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 list. The Fastest 50 list celebrates the region’s fastest-growing businesses, with Flair Furniture securing its place thanks to significant growth and strong financial performance.

Bed Kingdom was also named in last year’s list but has significantly climbed the rankings this year and is listed at 18th place out of 50 after achieving an average turnover growth of 50.77% – climbing from 45th position in 2024. The Fastest 50 list is compiled using financial data filed with Companies House and ranks companies based on the biggest average annual growth in turnover and profitability. It highlights the strength and diversity of the Yorkshire business community, showcasing companies that drive economic growth and innovation across the region.

“The past few years have been a period of growth for Flair Furniture and Bed Kingdom. We are thrilled to be recognised in the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 Awards,” said Ashley Hainsworth, Managing Director of Flair Furniture.

“This ongoing growth allows us to continue positively contributing to the Yorkshire economy. In recent years, we’ve also been able to reinvest in the business and open a new warehouse in Heckmondwike that enables us to hold more products in stock and significantly speed up customer deliveries. We’ve also been able to create new jobs in the region and expand our product offering into living room furniture and sofas.”

Ashley started the company as a university project in 2011 with a £400 investment and grew it organically into a fully-fledged online business that specialises in beds and bedroom furniture as part of a broad furniture offer.

Emma Digby, Executive Partner in Ward Hadaway’s Leeds office, said: “We are delighted to see Bed Kingdom recognised as one of Yorkshire’s fastest-growing businesses. Their sustained growth and strong financial performance are a clear reflection of their commitment to innovation and excellence. This achievement sets an example for other businesses in the region.

“The Yorkshire Fastest 50 Awards highlight the strength and resilience of regional businesses. Bed Kingdom has shown what can be achieved through dedication and strategic vision and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Flair Furniture has become a key player in the UK furniture retail sector, building a reputation for offering a diverse range of home furniture with fast delivery. The furniture group is also increasing its focus on sustainability - working with more European suppliers to minimise the carbon footprint of products and expanding its Noomi range, which features FSC-certified products made from ethically sourced Scandinavian pine.

The e-commerce retailer also plans to install solar panels at the warehouse to sustain the building’s energy supply and will invest in a fleet of electric delivery vans in the near future.

