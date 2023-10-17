Batley’s Oxfam is holding a three-day End Of Season Clothing Sale at the town’s Tesco later this week.

Batley’s Oxfam holding End Of Season Clothing Sale at the town’s Tesco
The pop-up shop, which is running from the upstairs community space within Tesco Extra, on Bradford Road, from Thursday, October 19 to Saturday, October 21, 10am to 5pm, will help to raise vital funds for the non-profit organisation, while providing “affordable” clothing for the community.
A spokesperson for Batley’s Oxfam said: “This exciting pop-up shop will be packed full of affordable clothing and accessories, featuring brand new, vintage treasures, occasion wear, children's clothing, suits, menswear, and womenswear.
“As well as raising vital funds for Oxfam’s projects, we are hoping the event will support our community with low-cost, quality clothing at a time when so many are struggling with the cost of living crisis.
“The sale will offer fashion-conscious shoppers a unique opportunity to upgrade their wardrobe while contributing to a worthy cause.
“Proceeds from the sale directly support Oxfam’s mission to combat poverty and inequality, making a tangible difference within the community and beyond.”
The End Of Season Clothing Sale will accept cash and card, and will run from Thursday, October 19 to Saturday, October 21, 10am to 5pm, at Tesco Extra in Batley.