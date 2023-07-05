The grocery delivery platform has partnered with over 100 local UK retailers UK-wide - including Premier Notay’s in Batley, Premier Balne Lane in Wakefield and Boghar Bros Superstore in Pontefract - for the 1p Cupboard Filler Bundle, which will be available on the Snappy Shopper app today, Wednesday, July 5.

The bundle, which contains nine items for the price of a penny, is designed to help customers stock up on cupboard classics without breaking the bank and aims to provide a helping hand to those struggling with rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Snappy Shopper 1p Cupboard Filler Bundle includes the following nine items: Batchelors Super Noodles; Pasta ‘N’ Sauce; McVities Chocolate Digestives; Branston Beans; Batchelors Garden Peas; Heinz Spaghetti Hoops; McVities Club Biscuits; 6 Pack of Crisps; Macaroni or Pasta.

Convenience store owner Surjeet Singh Notay, who runs Premier Notay’s on Oakhill Road, has teamed up with grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper to offer his customers a bundle of nine items for the tidy price of a penny.

Surjeet Singh Notay, who runs Premier Notay’s on Oakhill Road, said: “This is the final, and in my opinion, the best of four bundles we have run over the past month, designed to help the local community while grocery costs are soaring.

“The response has been truly incredible and I’m humbled to be able to lend a helping hand. Getting nine items for 1p is pretty much unheard of in this day and age, so make sure you take advantage of this sensational promotion.”

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO, added “We understand the challenges faced by our communities, and we want to do our part to alleviate some of the burden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 1p Cupboard Filler Bundle is our way of giving back and ensuring that everyone has the ability to stock up on staples, especially with the Summer Holidays fast-approaching.”