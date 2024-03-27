Batley store partners with Snappy Shopper for egg-cellent Easter Deals!

A Batley convenience store has partnered with a grocery delivery app to offer customers a selection of Easter treats for just 50p each.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Serge, owner of Premier Notay's in Batley, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which costs 50p, and is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.Serge, owner of Premier Notay's in Batley, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which costs 50p, and is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.
Serge, owner of Premier Notay's in Batley, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which costs 50p, and is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.

Premier Notay’s, on Oakhill Road, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.

Items in the egg-cellent deal include a Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate Block Bar 100g; Haribo Starmix 140g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 95g; Mars Caramel, Nougat and Milk Chocolate Snack Bars Multipack (3 items); and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 95g

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owner of the shop, Serge, said: “Alongside Snappy Shopper, we’re working to ensure that people can grab some sweet treats at an affordable price.

“We are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the promotion.”

You can download the Snappy Shopper app on the Google Play or Apple App store to order: https://bit.ly/snappylivingcosts

Related topics:BatleyApp Store