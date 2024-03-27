Batley store partners with Snappy Shopper for egg-cellent Easter Deals!
Premier Notay’s, on Oakhill Road, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.
Items in the egg-cellent deal include a Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate Block Bar 100g; Haribo Starmix 140g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 95g; Mars Caramel, Nougat and Milk Chocolate Snack Bars Multipack (3 items); and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 95g
Owner of the shop, Serge, said: “Alongside Snappy Shopper, we’re working to ensure that people can grab some sweet treats at an affordable price.
“We are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the promotion.”
You can download the Snappy Shopper app on the Google Play or Apple App store to order: https://bit.ly/snappylivingcosts