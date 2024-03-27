Serge, owner of Premier Notay's in Batley, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which costs 50p, and is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.

Premier Notay’s, on Oakhill Road, has once again teamed up with Snappy Shopper for the special holiday bundle, which is available from today, Wednesday, March 27 until Friday, March 29, on the app.

Items in the egg-cellent deal include a Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate Block Bar 100g; Haribo Starmix 140g; Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 95g; Mars Caramel, Nougat and Milk Chocolate Snack Bars Multipack (3 items); and a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bar 95g

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of the shop, Serge, said: “Alongside Snappy Shopper, we’re working to ensure that people can grab some sweet treats at an affordable price.

“We are proud to be able to offer popular, branded items within the promotion.”