Kamaya Beauty, Aethetics & Academy, Batley, won two more British Hair and Beauty Awards. Khadijah Hussain, left, and Sumaiyah Aqib.

A Batley salon has claimed two gold titles at this year’s British Hair and Beauty Awards - including being recognised as the Best New Business for the third consecutive year.

Kamaya - an aesthetics, beauty and training salon on Branch Road in the town centre - also scooped a Training Centre of Excellence gold award at the prestigious online ceremony.

The salon, which is run by best friends Khadijah Hussain and Sumaiyah Aqib, has only been open for three and a half years, and provides a diverse range of beauty treatments for clients while also specialising in courses to help budding students and trainees.

Khadijah said: “We were both gobsmacked that we won again to be honest. We have come so far in the space of three years.

Kamaya Beauty, Aethetics & Academy, Batley, open day. From the left, Jennifer Williams and Lindsey Bayne talk to Hayley Rutter.

“Starting from scratch, only having our knowledge and qualifications, and not knowing if it was going to be a success or not. We took that risk. When you look at us now, three years on, it’s like, wow.

“But without family, friends and our clients’ support, we wouldn't be where we are today. We are so grateful. We have got an amazing team.”

Sumaiyah added: “It is absolutely amazing. We are so proud. We have to keep saying to each other, ‘just look at how well we have done.’”

The hardworking duo recently held an academy open event to welcome prospective new students onto the courses they offer.

Khadijah said: “It was good for us to give that opportunity to people to come down and see what we’re like before booking.

“We’ve got so many students that are doing so well across the whole of England. We have one girl in Sheffield who is absolutely smashing it.

“We see her posts and watched her do what we’ve done. To come from nothing and smashing it.”

Sumaiyah added: “We really enjoyed it. A lot of people did come and speak to us about our courses and opportunities.

“We are so proud of everyone.”