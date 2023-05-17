Waseem Nazir, who set up Batley Law, based on Wellington Street in the town, claimed the award at the prestigious ceremony at the end of last month.

Starting from humble beginnings in 2018, “hard work and determination” have made the firm a great local success story. Five years after its inception, the firm now employs 15 solicitors and paralegals, holds a legal aid contract and has helped over 2,000 clients in cases relating to asylum, human rights and victims of domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the journey, Waseem said:

Waseem Nazir, who set up Batley Law in 2018, with his Professional in Business award at the British Muslim Awards 2023.

“Starting Batley Law in 2018, having never run a business before and leaving the security of employment, was a testing decision. The prayers of my parents and family have carried me through to now leading a firm that is looking to grow its two offices to other areas around the UK.

“Receiving this award is great recognition for me but none of this would have been possible without my amazing team who are at the forefront of the amazing work we do, day in, day out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into its tenth year, the ceremony, which took place in Manchester, celebrates the achievements made by Muslims from around the country.

Other awards on the night included Muslim in the Community, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business of the Year and One to Watch.