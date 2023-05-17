News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Batley law firm partner praises 'amazing team' after claiming national award

The managing partner of a Batley law firm has been named Professional in Business at the British Muslim Awards 2023.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Waseem Nazir, who set up Batley Law, based on Wellington Street in the town, claimed the award at the prestigious ceremony at the end of last month.

Starting from humble beginnings in 2018, “hard work and determination” have made the firm a great local success story. Five years after its inception, the firm now employs 15 solicitors and paralegals, holds a legal aid contract and has helped over 2,000 clients in cases relating to asylum, human rights and victims of domestic violence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on the journey, Waseem said:

Waseem Nazir, who set up Batley Law in 2018, with his Professional in Business award at the British Muslim Awards 2023.Waseem Nazir, who set up Batley Law in 2018, with his Professional in Business award at the British Muslim Awards 2023.
Waseem Nazir, who set up Batley Law in 2018, with his Professional in Business award at the British Muslim Awards 2023.
Most Popular

“Starting Batley Law in 2018, having never run a business before and leaving the security of employment, was a testing decision. The prayers of my parents and family have carried me through to now leading a firm that is looking to grow its two offices to other areas around the UK.

“Receiving this award is great recognition for me but none of this would have been possible without my amazing team who are at the forefront of the amazing work we do, day in, day out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Into its tenth year, the ceremony, which took place in Manchester, celebrates the achievements made by Muslims from around the country.

Other awards on the night included Muslim in the Community, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business of the Year and One to Watch.

Waseem Nazir claimed the award at the prestigious ceremony at the end of last month.Waseem Nazir claimed the award at the prestigious ceremony at the end of last month.
Waseem Nazir claimed the award at the prestigious ceremony at the end of last month.
Read More
A law firm in Batley has announced the appointment of a new director to its boar...
Related topics:BatleyCommunityManchester