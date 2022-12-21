A law firm in Batley has announced the appointment of a new director to its board.

Hassnain Sajjad, who has experience of roles within the banking, sales and charity sectors, will oversee the role of Business Development at Batley Law as the firm looks to expand into new markets and areas of law.

The business was founded in 2018 by Waseem Nazir, a local solicitor with a background in asylum and immigration work. As a start-up, the firm focused on its area of specialism and has now grown over the years to boast a team of 10 lawyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sajjad said: “I am excited to be joining a thriving firm, with a talented team of lawyers in an area of law that champions the underdog and looks to support vulnerable people.

Hassnain Sajjad, right, who has been appointed as a director at Batley Law, with close friend Waseem Nazir, who founded the business in 2018.

“Myself and Waseem have spoken about scaling the business for a number of years and it's great to be putting our plans into action.

“Going forward, and responding to the needs of business, the firm is developing expertise around Sponsor licences, that enable UK businesses to fill labour shortages by recruiting from overseas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which now occupies a prominent position in the heart of the town centre on Wellington Street, holds a legal aid contract, and has worked with cases relating to asylum seekers, human rights and victims of domestic violence.

The close friends now hope to bring together their diverse skill sets to deliver on the firm’s ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad