Batley insurance broker scoops top industry award
The Yorkshire Financial Awards celebrates the region’s outstanding financial services sector and businesses within it that deliver excellent customer care.
The black-tie award ceremony was held at New Dock Hall in Leeds, adjacent to the Royal Armouries Museum and was attended by a range of business types from the financial services sector including Solicitors, IFA’s, Wealth Management companies, and Mortgage providers.
Commenting on the award, Tony Richards, Coversure Batley Company Director, said: “You don’t typically expect to win awards but when it does happen it feels quite surreal. That said, it’s thoroughly deserved. Even when faced with challenges the team have gone from strength to strength and always put customer service at the heart of everything they do. I’m immensely proud and can’t wait to see what the next 12 months will bring.”
Announcing Coversure Batley’s win, the judges noted that client feedback has been consistently positive with a particular focus on taking the time to discuss individual cases and deliver insurance cover that exceeds expectations. This was consistent throughout the group's 3 offices in Batley, York and Middlesbrough. In addition, the team has embraced new technology that ensures policies can be delivered promptly at a competitive price.
The Batley office has a very experienced team with one member, Lee Heagney, recently celebrating his 20th anniversary working for Coversure Batley. Commenting on his career so far, Lee said: “I love working with all of our clients, over the years you get to know them really well, you can't beat that. Having happy clients is reward enough but this extra recognition with the award is a massive bonus.”
In addition to the award win, another team member, Luke Clemmit, reached the final shortlist in the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ category but narrowly missed out on the night. This recognition followed Luke winning Coversure’s own ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award in 2023 having been selected from nearly 100 offices at their annual Expo event.
Coversure’s office is located at 500 Bradford Road in Batley and has been open since 2001. While the team are happy to offer all forms of insurance, they specialise in supporting businesses with their insurance needs.