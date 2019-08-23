Batley Halal brand Frankster's opens new restaurant in White Rose centre at Leeds

A 100 per cent Halal restaurant has opened at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds.

Frankster's, which was founded in Batley in 2016, has launched a 155 seater restaurant in the centre as the brand continues a national rollout.

It serves a 100 per cent Halal menu that includes burgers, peri peri chicken, shakes and breakfast. Today, the restaurant chain serves over 20,000 meals per week across five locations.

The White Rose is the third acquisition for Frankster’s in the past nine months, following new restaurant openings in Blackburn and Bradford.

As part of its national expansion, being led by commercial property surveyors De Villiers, Frankster’s plans to open five new restaurants by 2020, creating more than 120 jobs.

Irfaan Patel, CEO and founder of Frankster’s, said: “It's been a busy 18 months for Frankster’s and De Villiers have been a key part of our success in helping us secure and negotiate the right type of retail and restaurant units for our expanding brand.

"Location is clearly very important to us and De Villiers have recognised this from the outset. We are excited about the future as we continue to roll out across the country.”

