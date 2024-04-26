Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take the Lead – an enclosed, half-acre dog park located on Low Lane in Upper Batley – was granted permission for the ‘use of land for dog exercise park’ on April 17.

​The retrospective planning application had faced several objections since it was submitted on September 4, 2023.

​Heather Taylor, who runs Take the Lead, said the park was opened in April last year after looking for ways to utilise one of the fields on the property that was too small for grazing horses.

A dog at Upper Batley's Take the Lead dog park. The site has been granted retrospective planning permission

​Heather said: “We had a piece of land that was not big enough for grazing horses; we had an idea to open it as a dog park. It's a lovely little spot, just country and fields.”

​Heather said there was lots of dog walkers in the community and there was a demand for somewhere they could let their dogs off the lead. A secure, enclosed space would mean those dogs could have a run around, and owners with mobility issues could still independently go out and exercise their dogs.

​Heather said the business was unaware it would need planning permission to open the park.

​After opening in April 2023, the dog park remained open through the summer, and the business was able to create a booking system through its website. Heather said they now have over 300 members, and its Facebook page has over 800 followers.

A group of dogs pictured at Take the Lead dog park in Upper Batley. The half-acre site provides dog owners with an enclosed area they can book to let their dogs off the lead

​Once the business became aware it was necessary, Heather said Take the Lead applied for retrospective planning permission and received several complaints through the council.

​Although the comments made on the application were largely supportive, several commenters voiced concerns regarding parking facilities and the positioning of the dog park’s entrance being a road hazard, among other things.

​Heather said: “We have kept battling for a year [and] have complied with everything the council has said. This is a safe place and dogs can be dogs. We are contributing to the community.”

​The business has had to comply with certain conditions – including being prohibited from using artificial lighting and operating in accordance with a noise management plan – but feels it is providing a wanted service for the community.

Heather made reference to one park user whose dog had never previously been off the lead before using the park.

​Heather said: “We feel there's something there for the community. Some people use it three or four times a week – it's a really needed facility. We want to promote responsible dog ownership.”

​The dog park can be booked for up to seven dogs at any one time.

For between one and three dogs the charge is £5 for half an hour, and £10 for an hour.