Batley credit lender Morses Club announces Sir Nigel Knowles as its new chairman

Sir Nigel Knowles

Current incumbent Stephen Karle will retire on February 28, 2022, from his position as chairman and non-executive director, after seven years in post.

Sir Nigel, who has been Morses Club' s senior independent director since May 2016, is CEO of global legal firm DWF.

The former global co-chairman and senior partner of DLA Piper, Sir Nigel is credited with DLA Piper's remarkable growth, leading the firm through a series of mergers and taking the firm from its regional origins to become a leading global firm. He received a knighthood in 2009 in recognition of his services to the legal industry.

Sheryl Lawrence, who joined the Morses Club board in May 2021, will take up the position of senior independent director upon Sir Nigel's appointment as chairman.

Mr Karle has been chairman of Morses Club since January 2015. He led the business through its successful IPO and supported its transition from a pure home collected credit provider to its current position as a leading provider of non-standard credit. After seven years as chair, Mr Karle has decided to retire at the end of this financial year.

The Batley-based firm also announced the retirement of Andy Thomson as a non-executive director. Mr Thomson has worked with Morses Club for the last twelve years and was appointed chief financial officer (CFO) in 2016, before stepping down in July 2019.

He remained on the board as a non-executive director and stepped back in to support Morses Club as interim CFO in March 2020 for seven months. Following a period of ill-health in 2020, Mr Thomson has decided to retire and will leave the board on December 31, 2021.

Sir Nigel said: "I have worked with Stephen and Andy for the last five years and they have both played a significant role in the development of Morses Club. Their leadership, commitment and understanding of the business have been invaluable.

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Stephen and Andy for their contribution to the business and wish them both a long and happy retirement.