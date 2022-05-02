Batley clothing designer in final of BBC Three’s ‘The Drop’ on TV tonight

Sophie Guy, from Bailiff Bridge near Brighouse, founded the business in 2016.

Twenty-eight year old Sophie Guy has made it to the final of “The Drop” with her streetwear clothing company, Go Guy, which is based on Commonside, Batley.

Sophie, from Bailiff Bridge near Brighouse, founded the business in 2016 while she was in her final year at Leeds Beckett University, studying events management.

The idea for the clothing company was born after realising that she could never find anything to wear that was different and unique from everyone else.

Sophie's streetwear clothing company, Go Guy, is based in Batley and is known for creating loud and impactful fashion.

Tonight, the three remaining creatives will go head to head to win the chance to have their new streetwear brand stocked in major UK retailer Flannels.

Sophie said: "I have to admit, I don't think I slept before the final was filmed, it was crazy.

"Go Guy is known for being loud and impactful so for me I had to do the loudest thing I could think of.

"If I win it would be absolutely amazing and for me personally, to do a collection with Flannels would be insane.

“I am just so grateful to the BBC for considering me to be on the show and for picking me as one of the top nine creatives in the UK.

“It has opened so many doors for us and I feel like the business is improving so much. I have also improved as a business woman.”

The final of “The Drop” will be aired tonight at 9pm on BBC Three.