Batley businessman Nick Breeze has launched a specialist nursery recruitment service to help solve staffing issues across West Yorkshire.

Based in Leeds, Nexter Recruitment, founded by Nick Breeze, helps settings with both agency cover and permanent vacancies covering Kirklees, Calderdale, Wakefield and Bradford, with plans to expand to York and Sheffield towards the end of 2024.

Originally from Batley, Nick has spent the past 25 years working in London where he founded and ran a similar recruitment agency for 15 years before selling it in 2020.

Now he has returned to his hometown with a mission to bring nursery recruitment specialist services to Yorkshire.

He said: “I'm thrilled to be back in Batley and excited to launch Nexter Recruitment in Yorkshire. Nurseries are often big organisations with a lot of staff. When staff move on, or they’re hit with absences, it can be the difference between opening and closing.

“Too often we hear stories of calling agencies and not knowing if people will turn up. Our motto, 'Local Staff, Live Availability, Loved by us,' reflects our commitment to quick, straight forward solutions so nursery managers know what’s going on.”

Nexter Recruitment caters to private day nurseries, school nurseries, Montessori nurseries, independent school nurseries, playgroups, and more. The core business being temporary sick, holiday and interim cover, and permanent recruitment services.