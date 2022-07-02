Batley business raises more than £2,500 for Prostate Cancer UK at Big Golf Race

Staff at ASG Fabrications took on the golf challenge on June 22 at Willow Valley Golf Club in Brighouse, which consisted of playing four rounds of golf, back to back, without the use of buggies.

The team included business development manager Craig Middleton, apprentice draughtsman Charlie Rooney, Eddie Siviter and Mark Swailes - who all successfully completed the challenge.

Managing director Adrian Johnson praised the team for their efforts and said: "Congratulations Craig, Eddie, Charlie and Mark on a job well done!

“You should all be really proud of yourselves for raising so much money for this amazing charity, but more importantly for raising awareness of a disease that affects so many men.”

The money which has been raised by this challenge will help fund research into life-saving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families.

A spokesperson from ASG Fabrications said: “Up to now, we have currently raised a total of £2,715 with both online and cash donations, smashing our original target of £2,000.

“Donations can continue to be made up until the end of the year and we would love to keep the total ticking along past the £3,000 mark.

The challenge took place at Willow Valley Golf Club, Brighouse.

​”Our thanks to Willow Valley Golf Club for kindly waiving all green fees for this charity fundraising challenge.

“The course was in superb condition as always and their members were very courteous when our team was racing against time.

“Also, thank you to everyone who has helped us raise an incredible sum of money.

“We are so appreciative of your generosity in what are tough times for everyone and whether you donated £5 or £500, each and every one of you has helped us comfortably reach our goal.”

Founded in 1996, Prostate Cancer UK is a prostate cancer research, awareness and support organisation which is a registered charity in England, Wales and Scotland.

The charity invests millions into finding better treatment and tests to help save thousands of lives.