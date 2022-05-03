Batley based clothing company is a runner-up on BBC Three’s The Drop

Sophie founded the business in 2016 while she was in her final year at Leeds Beckett University.

Twenty-eight year old Sophie Guy, who made it to the final of “The Drop” with her streetwear clothing company Go Guy, which is based on Commonside, Batley, narrowly missed out on victory in the climax of the series, which aired on Monday (May 2).

Sophie founded the business in 2016 while she was in her final year at Leeds Beckett University, studying events management.

The idea for the clothing company was born after realising that she could never find anything to wear that was different and unique from everyone else.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie's clothing company, Go Guy, is based on Commonside, Batley.

Last night (May 2) saw Sophie and two other clothing businesses - Gbabebo and Misemi - go head to head during the final challenge of “The Drop”, which involved the finalists presenting their designs to luxury fashion chain Flannels.

The decision was not easy for Grammy winning Miguel, who crowned Kemi, the designer behind Gbadebo, the winner of the series - leaving Go Guy and Misemi as runners-up.

Sophie, of Bailiff Bridge near Brighouse, said: "I was super happy to get to the final and It is weird that it is over now because it became a weekly routine.

“I never expected to get past the first week because I am all self-taught - I thought I would really struggle.

Go Guy is known for creating loud and impactful fashion.

“It was such a manic day, so when I stood there waiting for the results it was really overwhelming.

“Miguel had such lovely words to say about everybody and he made us all feel like winners even if we didn't win.

“I learnt so much about the brand throughout the experience - it was a really good opportunity.

“Kemi is an amazing designer and I love her concept of sustainability.

“She deserved to win and I can’t wait to see what she does.”

After appearing on the show, Sophie is currently planning on launching a sister brand to Go Guy later this year.

The sister brand, Impact, will be high-end fashion garments which are gender fluid.

Go Guy, on Commonside in Batley, is open to the public to try the garments on. However, the business sells its garments predominantly online at www.goguyclothing.com