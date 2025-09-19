Batley bar granted licence despite public nuisance concern

A new Batley bar and venue hoping to support a revival of the town’s nightlife has had its licence bid approved.

Formerly the home of Xclusive nightclub, 47 to 49 Station Road will soon be brought back into use as ‘LEVEL’.

Yesterday’s meeting of Kirklees Council’s licensing panel heard that the premises will be used as a community venue and bar, with club nights hosted at weekends.

Applicant NK Events Ltd had applied for a licence allowing the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment from 9am to 3.30am the following day, Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 2am on Sundays.

It also sought permission for late night refreshment from 11pm until 3.30am from Monday to Saturday, and from 11pm until 2am on Sundays.

Environmental health officer Joanne Cooper had said she was concerned about the impact the noise generated could have on those living nearby, particularly due to the presence of four apartments above the pub next door.

“While we appreciate that the applicant wants the business to be successful and we support their efforts to revitalise this part of Batley nightlife, it does seem clear to me, as an environmental health officer who investigates noise complaints from commercial venues, that a nightclub next to adjoining residential flats will cause significant noise concerns.”

A representative from NK Events Ltd said he points raised by environmental health had helped to enhance the business’s policies.

He explained residents had been consulted, with no concerns raised, and that events would “very rarely” go past 11.30pm during the week.

He said: “We don’t just want to put club nights on and party there – it’s not about that at all, we could get that in Leeds – but the building’s a special building. I think creating a community aspect to it and trying to get that across to punters is a big thing.”

His colleague added: “We want to start a venue that will be a community centre first and foremost, give something to the community.

"It will support the area in terms of things they just don’t have now and we feel that our policies are adequate enough at this point and as we have pledged the commitment to carry on working with the formal agencies to ensure that everyone’s happy as much as we can.”