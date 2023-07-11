Tiffany Clark established the SXEFIT brand in 2005 where she could be found teaching her method in gyms all around West and North Yorkshire.

SXEFIT Studios was then built in Morley, in 2009, before she moved her business to bigger premises in Heckmondwike, on Alfred Street, just over a decade ago.

Her mission is to provide a safe haven for women, as well as to educate, empower and encourage, and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she adapted her business model to deliver online classes and nutrition, which meant she was able to keep people motivated, in terms of exercise, health and diet.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Heckmondwike fitness and dance studio owner Tiffany Clark.

Tiffany said: “I train women, but also couples and children. My method is for people that want to make a real life change – a full transformation for life. I always tell them that it’s not about their age, their size, or their ability.

“My success rate is far better than just going to the gym. I bring people’s weight down. I am the solution to health problems but also I give my clients enough confidence to believe and achieve for life and together we can create what I like to call ‘the ultimate Sxefit machine’.”