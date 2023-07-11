News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Batley and Spen MP visits ‘inspirational’ Heckmondwike fitness and dance studio owner

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater visited an ‘inspirational’ ladies fitness studio owner in Heckmondwike who helps people make healthy changes to their lifestyles through nutrition and by being active.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Tiffany Clark established the SXEFIT brand in 2005 where she could be found teaching her method in gyms all around West and North Yorkshire.

SXEFIT Studios was then built in Morley, in 2009, before she moved her business to bigger premises in Heckmondwike, on Alfred Street, just over a decade ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her mission is to provide a safe haven for women, as well as to educate, empower and encourage, and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she adapted her business model to deliver online classes and nutrition, which meant she was able to keep people motivated, in terms of exercise, health and diet.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Heckmondwike fitness and dance studio owner Tiffany Clark.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Heckmondwike fitness and dance studio owner Tiffany Clark.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Heckmondwike fitness and dance studio owner Tiffany Clark.
Most Popular

Tiffany said: “I train women, but also couples and children. My method is for people that want to make a real life change – a full transformation for life. I always tell them that it’s not about their age, their size, or their ability.

“My success rate is far better than just going to the gym. I bring people’s weight down. I am the solution to health problems but also I give my clients enough confidence to believe and achieve for life and together we can create what I like to call ‘the ultimate Sxefit machine’.”

Kim added: “Tiffany is an inspirational local businesswoman who has been on an incredible journey. Her approach to fitness and health, alongside women’s empowerment, makes for a very powerful business model, which sends a positive message in terms of both physical and mental health.”

Read More
Award-winning advertising campaign bags another prize for Cleckheaton video prod...
Related topics:BatleyKim LeadbeaterNorth Yorkshire