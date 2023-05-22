News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater visits award-winning solicitors firm

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater discussed local, national, and international issues when she met the team of solicitors at Batley Law.

By Jessica Barton
Published 22nd May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Ms Leadbeater described the firm, which focuses on immigration, asylum, domestic abuse, and nationality law, as “a real local success story” during her visit with parliamentary colleague Naz Shah, the MP for Bradford West.

Batley Law holds a Legal Aid contract and has more than 10 solicitors dedicated to immigration.

Managing director Waseem Nazir, who was recently named ‘Professional in Business’ in the British Muslim Awards, said: “I am incredibly grateful to Kim Leadbeater and Naz Shah, both hardworking MPs, for taking time out of their busy schedules to meet with myself and the team at Batley Law.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the solicitors at Batley Law.Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the solicitors at Batley Law.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the solicitors at Batley Law.
“We discussed our work at Batley Law with asylum seekers and victims of domestic violence, and the firm’s journey over the last four years.

“We also discussed areas on which we could work together in the local community.

“We look forward to strengthening the relationship in the coming months and years.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “I’d like to thank Waseem and his team for the invitation and the warmth of their welcome.

“It was really interesting to hear about their work, and how they have grown into a real local success story.

“And it was great to catch up with Naz Shah outside of Westminster as we discussed local, national, and international issues.”

The award-winning Batley Law solicitors is based on Wellington Street in Batley.

For more information about the firm, visit https://www.batleylaw.co.uk/

