One family who Ms Leadbeater talked to was Elyse and Sean Kilmore from Batley, who are expecting the arrival of their first baby.

During a meeting with Ms leadbeater at their home in Soothill, Elyse said: “I am scared about the cost of living because I don’t know what the future holds for me and my family, including my baby.

“I can’t tell whether I will be able to take maternity leave or whether I will have to rush back after a few weeks because of the huge massive hit to my wages.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“The government doesn’t seem to care, they won’t listen.”

Ms Leadbeater has also visited the managers of pubs in the constituency to hear how they are coping after industry leaders warned that thousands of pubs around the country could be forced to close.

The landlord of the Wickham Arms in Cleckheaton, 74-year old Stephen Hey who has been running the pub for 32 years, fears he may be driven out of business because of the dramatic increase in his electricity charges.

The pub’s bills have already gone up from £10,000 to almost £50,000 a year.

Ms Leadbeater with the bridge club and landlord of the Wickham Arms.

Mr Hey told Ms Leadbeater: “I go to sleep every night afraid and I wake up every morning afraid.

“This crisis is far more urgent than the government is aware.

“We’re frustrated and helpless because no one in power understands our predicament.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “From the messages I receive and all the conversations I have had it is clear that local people and businesses are facing an unprecedented crisis.

“The impact on individuals and families is already severe and it’s not just the worst off and most vulnerable who are suffering.

“The worry over how to meet these eye-watering bills is causing terrible distress and affecting people’s physical and mental health.

“Businesses like pubs are not just significant employers, they serve a really important social purpose. I met some fantastic women at the Wickham Arms who told me their weekly bridge club sessions are often the only contact they have with other people.

“I’ve spoken to gyms, shop owners and many others who genuinely fear that they will go out of business if they don’t get urgent help. These places are the glue that hold our community together.

“Of course the war in Ukraine is a major cause of the rise in energy prices, but people have been left over the summer with no promise of help from the government because the Conservatives have been preoccupied with their leadership election.

“Labour has said it would freeze electricity bills this winter which would be a huge relief to people, and we have a long-term plan for energy too.

“When Parliament returns next week I will be urging the new Prime Minister to act and act fast.

“Communities like Batley and Spen can’t be left to fend for themselves.”