Banking hub in Batley moves to a temporary new location while work continues to find a permanent home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new temporary banking hub has opened in Batley, allowing customers of all major banks to carry out their financial transactions.

The hub, in the Post Office on Upper Commercial Street, has been opened by Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash.

The temporary facility will be open five days a week and will remain available until the new permanent banking hub opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

A temporary home for the banking hub in Batley has opened in the Post Office on Upper Commercial Street

It also provides a “Community Banker” service, where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

The weekly timetable is as follows:

Monday - NatWest.

Tuesday - Halifax.

Wednesday - Lloyds.

Thursday - Barclays.

Friday - HSBC.

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, said: “I’m delighted to announce that we have opened the temporary banking hub in Batley, bringing cash and banking services back to the local community.

“We are grateful to the Post Office for providing us with a temporary location and are working hard to find a permanent home for the hub as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the temporary hub is up and running, Cash Access UK is continuing to make progress on plans for a permanent home for the banking hub.

Further updates will be provided in the coming months, and the temporary facility will remain open until the permanent hub opens.