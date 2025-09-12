Backlash to Kirklees Council plans to put up fees for taxi drivers

Kirklees Council plans to increase fees for taxi drivers who say they are already struggling in the current economic climate.

The council’s hackney carriage and private hire licensing department has been running at a deficit for five years.

The most recent figures from 2023/24 showed a deficit of £132,000, considering the income from licensing fees against the cost of running the service. Prior to 2015, the service was running at a surplus.

The council wants to put charges up by three per cent between now and March 31, 2026. This would be followed by a further increase of two per cent, or the rate of inflation if it is lower, in 2026/27 and then again in 2027/28.

The council says this will allow the service to break even by March 2027.

Some examples of what this would look like are given in a recently published report, with the cost of a three year driver’s licence rising from £249.20 to £257 with the three per cent increase. By 2027/28, taking into account the subsequent increases, this figure would stand at £267.

The cost of a five-year operator licence, which covers three or more vehicles, would rise from £1,166 to £1,201, with the three per cent uplift.

By 2027/28, the cost would have risen by a total of £82.

On Monday (September 15), Kirklees Council’s licensing and safety committee will meet to make a decision on the proposed increase.

The council says the move is necessary to reduce costs associated with administration and consultation, and to cover rising service costs.

The local authority has consulted on its plans with members of the trade and received 160 representations in response.

One comment, signed by 31 people, said: “The current proposal to raise fees places an unfair and disproportionate burden on taxi drivers and operators, many of whom are already struggling with ongoing economic pressures, including rising fuel, insurance, and maintenance costs.

Another objection, signed by 32 people, added: “At a time when the cost of living remains high, fuel prices are volatile, and many drivers are still recovering from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, any increase in fees would place an unfair and unnecessary burden on hardworking taxi drivers.