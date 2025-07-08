Back-to-back gold! Boss Training celebrate another year of safety excellence.

Boss Training, a West Yorkshire-based health and safety training provider, who strive to help create safe work environments for business across the UK, has been awarded the prestigious RoSPA Gold Award for Health and Safety Excellence for the second year in a row.

The RoSPA Awards, now in its 69th year and with almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, is the world’s largest health and safety awards programme. This highly respected accolade signifies outstanding practices in health and safety and is only awarded to organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to the well-being of their employees, clients, and customers. Each RoSPA entrant is assessed against rigorous criteria, making Boss Training a world leader in shaping safer, healthier workplaces.

In recognition of Boss Training’s commitment and dedication to safety, they were invited to the awards ceremony at the prestigious JW Marriott Hotel in London, with their Business Development Executive, Leon Murphy proudly accepting the award.

Reflecting on this achievement, Boss Training’s Director, Thomas Burwell shared: “To win such a prestigious award once is great, but to win it twice is incredible. I am so proud of the standards we set as a business. Winning this award is a clear indicator of our constant commitment to health and safety. Well done to all of our staff!”

Their Managing Director, Andrew Murphy also added: “Receiving the RoSPA Gold Award for the second year running is a tremendous honour and a proud moment for all of us at Boss Training. It reflects the culture we’ve built, where safety, quality, and care are at the heart of everything we do. This wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our entire team, who continually strive to exceed expectations and uphold the highest health and safety standards across the board.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Growth Director, also acknowledged the significance of this milestone: “Boss Training should be proud of the hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA Award, which honours those organisations that have achieved the highest standards in health and safety in the workplace.

RoSPA regards Boss Training as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention central to any successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees, customers and clients, but also society as a whole.”

This achievement holds significant importance as it not only acknowledges Boss Training's exemplary safety performance but also highlights the company's proactive approach towards preventing accidents and injuries in the workplace. Workplace safety is paramount, and the fact that they have been awarded the RoSPA Gold Award for the second year serves as a testament to Boss Training's ongoing efforts to lead the way in creating safer work environments for all.