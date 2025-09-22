The award-winning team at Kamaya, a beauty salon in Batley which is celebrating yet more success by opening another shop in the town centre.

An award-winning Batley beauty salon is to open another store in the town centre.

Kamaya - an aesthetics, beauty and training salon based on Branch Road - will be opening a cosmetic and make-up shop in the town next month, just weeks after gaining more success at the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

The thriving business, run by best friends Khadijah Hussain and Sumaiyah Aqib, won gold in the best training centre, best new business, and customer service categories, as well as claiming second place in the UK for best marketing.

It is the fourth consecutive year the duo have won the best new business award.

“We feel like we are growing every year,” the excited duo said. “We are growing friendships and our clientele, and, at the same time, we are enjoying what we do. We are building as we go and making sure we can bring something new to the table so that every time our clients come back, there is something more for them to see.

“Clients see the friendship between us. We are just so normal and bubbly, we don’t judge anybody, and it is an open place for people to come and talk to us both, and have a cup of tea.

“But we could never do this without the entire team.”

The new shop is set to open on Wards Hill by the end of October.

Explaining what the second store will look like, Kamaya said:

“It is a make-up and cosmetics shop serving everyday beauty needs. And for a make-up shop to open it feels like we can give more to the females around here.

“It will give a chance to the ladies to get out a little bit and say ‘I want to go and pick up some make-up and treat myself to something’. It can also help men who don’t know what to get their wives for birthdays.

“And for Batley it just brings a lot more to the town.”