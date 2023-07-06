Sam Teale Productions, which is based in Central Arcade, was awarded the Advertising Campaign of the Year Under £50K prize at the new Prolific North awards ceremony for their memorable Christmas creation, ‘The Go-Kart’.

Judges from Google, McCann Leeds and the BBC, among others, recognised the impact the advert had on the public during the Christmas 2022 season, with the film bringing home the reality of the true joy of Christmas, illustrating togetherness over money and gifts.

Released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, the piece was viewed by 6.4 million viewers on TikTok and 5.7 million viewers on Facebook, with over 190,000 shares, all in less than 24 hours.

Sam, 20, said: “This award means the world. These were the first Prolific North Creative Awards ever to be held, and the best of the best were in attendance; agencies that have worked with the biggest of brands and are so well established.

“We showed on the biggest stage that our intention is to change the industry. We would like to keep creating magical content for brands all over the world. It is what we love doing.

“The Advert was something that we knew was special and this is the proof!”

The Prolific North creative awards aim to recognise the North’s most innovative, creative and ambitious teams, who are creating pieces which resonate with their audience causing a shift in emotions.