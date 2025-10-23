“All our costs have risen”: Hospitality businesses in North Kirklees reflect on the challenges they are facing

The cost-of-living crisis and rising bills are continuing to pose challenges to hospitality businesses across North Kirklees.

Following the Government's announcement of plans to scrap laws requiring alcohol licensing notices and changes to local authority governance arrangements to be publicised in printed local newspapers, the Reporter Series has been speaking to hospitality businesses in our town centres to see what major obstacles they are currently facing as they enter the crucial final quarter of the year.

For many, it's higher energy bills, taxes and rising cost of supplies that are the main concerns as they prepare for the key run-up to Christmas.

Rachael Hutchison is a co-owner of The Meat Drunkery, a Cleckheaton bar which opened in November last year.

Rachael described their first year of business as “exceptionally rewarding” – but said there have also been challenges.

Rising energy costs, food and bar supplies costs, as well as taxes on beer, have all posed challenges for the business.

“You are constantly spinning plates,” Rachael added.

Despite battling with rising costs, Rachael said the business has grown in its first year, opening a beer garden last May and expanding its food offering.

It has also doubled its workforce in the last six months, now employing a total of 12 people, with three being full-time staff.

Like many hospitality businesses, the period between the school summer holidays and the festive period is often quiet, with many people trying to save money before Christmas.

Rachael said: “People are revving up for that extra spend over the festive period.”

Rachael is hoping for another busy Christmas period like last year, but stressed that, for the business to be successful, it needs to be busy all year round.

The battle with rising costs was something also highlighted by Donna Pailing, owner of The Cobbles in Birstall – a two-floor cafe which opened in 2007.

“It’s really hard. Everything’s just gone up,” Donna said.

Echoing the difficulties experienced by Rachael, Donna said high rent, gas and electricity bills pose a challenge for businesses.

To cope with rising costs, the business must raise its prices each year, but Donna said this has led to the loss of regular customers.

“It’s quite upsetting,” she added.

This year, Donna has noticed a lull in customers, with busy and quiet times becoming increasingly unpredictable.

“You don’t know when you’re going to have a busy day and when you’re going to have a quiet day,” she said.

Historically, the cafe has needed to replace any staff who have left, but this year its team has dropped from seven to four part-time staff, because of a drop in customers.

Donna said customers cutting back on luxuries, such as eating out, amid the cost of living crisis has contributed to this drop.