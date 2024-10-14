Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Aldi is set to open in Mirfield by the end of the month - with a Paralympic silver medalist cutting the ribbon.

The brand new store, on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, will open on Thursday, October 31, at 8am.

It will be opened by Krysten Coombs, who secured a silver medal at the recent Paralympics in Paris in the para-badminton event, with Aldi being Team GB and ParalympicsGB’s official supermarket partner.

Krysten said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store.

“It will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The silver medalist will also be giving away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new store will be run by store manager Nathan Trevitt, along with a team of 31 colleagues from the local community.

Nathan said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Mirfield.

“It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Krysten Coombs join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s famous Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

The supermarket is also calling on local charities and food banks in Mirfield to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be located on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9DA, and will be open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.