Adrenaline International: Liversedge trampoline park and soft play centre closing due to ‘numerous challenges since 2020’
Adrenaline International, on Halifax Road, has announced that its last day of trading will be Sunday, June 2.
In a post on Facebook, the owners said:
“It is with great sadness that we must announce, that after June 2, Adrenaline International Limited will be closing its doors for the very last time. It has been our pleasure to serve you over the past eight years and we have loved the enjoyment that it has brought to so many children, parents, grandparents, carers, schools and council facilities during that time.
“Since 2020, we have had numerous challenges with leisure industries being the first to close and the last to open during Covid, utility rate increases, record hot weather, as well as the cost of living.
“We like many leisure and hospitality businesses have found trading very difficult, however, it has now come for the time to walk away and again we want to thank you all for your past custom and support and we wish you all the very best.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
The post also confirms that bookings scheduled prior to the closing date will go ahead but the owners have advised customers who have bookings after June 2 to call the reception team to discuss either moving the booking or to receive a refund.
When the centre, which is owned and run by the Fitzpatrick family, opened in 2016, it was known as Yorkshire’s biggest trampoline park.
