Actiform expands production facilities to support growth in modular construction

Local modular construction specialist Actiform is expanding its operations with the development of an additional 1,100 square metres of factory space, reinforcing its position as one of the UK’s leading providers of modular building solutions.

Based in West Yorkshire, Actiform has been delivering innovative, high-quality modular buildings for over 30 years. The family-owned business is known for its work across a wide range of sectors, including Healthcare, MOD, MOJ, Education, Commercial, and Infrastructure, with a strong focus on sustainability, speed of delivery, and technical excellence.

Now, as demand continues to rise for flexible, modern, and efficient building solutions, Actiform is investing in its future with the expansion of its manufacturing facilities at its main production site in Mirfield.

Construction is well underway on a new 1,100m² production area on land adjacent to the company’s existing factory. Once complete, this additional space will be dedicated to the assembly of modular units, helping to streamline operations, increase capacity, and ensure faster turnaround times for client projects.

Inside the new factory adjacent to the existing facility in Mirfield

“We’re delighted to be growing our production facilities in response to the increasing demand for our modular solutions,” said Stefan Dransfield, Managing Director. “The new space will give us greater flexibility to support major programmes and meet our clients’ needs for rapid, high-quality, and sustainable accommodation.”

In addition to the new assembly area, Actiform is also developing a substantial secure storage zone, which will be used for both finished modules and units earmarked for refurbishment or upgrade. This move is part of the company’s commitment to circular construction and enhancing the lifespan of modular buildings through re-use and retrofitting.

“If clients have modules they’d like to refurbish, we are now in a much stronger position to accommodate that service,” Stefan added. “We’ve created the infrastructure to store and work on refurbished units safely and efficiently, which reflects our long-standing commitment to value and environmental responsibility.”

The superstructure of the new production space is already well advanced, and resurfacing works for the storage area are scheduled. Actiform expects the expanded facility to be fully operational within the next 6 to 8 weeks.

Development of 1100 square metres of additional factory space

This latest investment marks another important milestone for the company, which continues to grow its reputation for delivering fast, flexible, and reliable modular solutions to projects across the UK. In addition to strengthening our operational capacity, the expansion is also generating valuable social impact by creating new employment opportunities and supporting skills development within the local community.