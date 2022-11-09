Situated in the stunning Grade II-listed former United Reformed Church building on Bradford Road in the town, the Aakash restaurant will serve its final dish on Sunday, November 20.

A post on their official Facebook page stated: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of this beautiful restaurant. As many of you are already aware the building is being sold and the new owners don’t want to operate as a restaurant.

“We want to thank all of our wonderful customers for their support over the last 22 years. We want to thank our local community and all the customers up and down the country.

“We are still operating as normal until November 20 2022. Thank you for all your support for all of these years.”

The restaurant went on to confirm: “Sadly, we aren’t opening to another site.”

News of the popular restaurant’s closure was primarily greeted with sadness on social media.

“Sad to see this, good luck to you all and thank you for your service,” one poster said.

Another saddened customer said: “An absolutely stunning restaurant run by very enthusiastic people. I will miss my visits here.”

“I have some very happy memories of wonderful meals with great company. A great building too,” another poster added.

Built in 1857-59, the historic setting went under the hammer at an online auction on Wednesday, October 26, with the guide price placed at £975,000.