Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fishtank Agency, an integrated marketing firm based at Wheatley Park, has recently achieved the B Corp and Great Places to Work Accreditations having met rigorous social and environmental standards representing its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.

The accreditation means that Fishtank Agency joins a community of 1,500 B Corps in the UK and 7,000 certified as B Corps worldwide. The B Corp community in the UK represents a broad cross-section of industries and sizes, and includes well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the B-Corp accreditation, the agency has also achieved the Great Places to Work certification, recognising employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

Fishtank Agency, an integrated marketing firm based at Wheatley Park, has recently achieved the B Corp and Great Places to Work Accreditations.

Founded in 2008 by Damien Fisher, the agency employs 20 staff. Its client base includes Britvic, Berry Global, Seal For Life, HUDL, Veezu, Central Technology and Tubex, with recent projects delivered for charities, Henshaws, Boparan and Sheffield Hospitals.

Damien said: “Having achieved B Corp and the Great Places to Work accreditation is a testament to our people, who are a key building block of our agency.

“It demonstrates commitment throughout the business to do better for our clients and colleagues, resulting in better outcomes for people, businesses and the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Intrinsic to our values, I believe these accreditations will be the foundation of the agency's ongoing success as we embark on our ambitious growth plans in the years ahead.”

Having recently graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business UK programme, Damien has driven various initiatives within the agency, enabling it to achieve a 10 per cent increase in turnover and a 20 per cent increase in profit in the most recent financial year.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fishtank to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies committed to changing how the business operates and believes business can be a force for good.

“We know that Fishtank will be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Welcoming Fishtank is exciting because they can lead the way within the digital sector. We and the rest of the B Corp community are pleased to support Fishtank in paving the way for a new way of doing things.”