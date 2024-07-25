A million cupcakes from Cake Box up for grabs
The company, known for their egg-free cakes opened its first store in East London in 2008. The company’s vision, created by CEO Sukh Chamdal was to become the most well-known cake company in the UK.
The free giveaway is available at the company’s 14 outlets in Yorkshire: Leeds Road, Bradford; Duckworth Lane, Bradford; Keighley, Bradford; Queensbury, Bradford; Dewsbury; Halifax; Huddersfield; Hull; Hyde Park Road, Leeds; Roundhay Road, Leeds; Middlesbrough; Liberty Centre, Romford; South Street, Romford and Sheffield.
“I created the company,” said Sukh, “after learning the business of dessert cakes from my late father. I wanted to bring fresh cream cakes to the UK, and we had a way to do that without eggs, that didn’t compromise the taste or texture. Cake Box was then born and has grown from there.”
To get a free cupcake, customers will need to download Cake Box’s new digital loyalty card called the “Cake Club”. The digital loyalty card is downloaded to a customer's phone 'wallet'.
Once downloaded, customers can collect a free buttercream cupcake of their choice, from any Cake Box store.
Speaking about the initiative, Cake Box Marketing Manager, Shivani Bhanaut Chopra said: “At Cake Box, we understand the importance of loyalty and rewarding customers. Not only are we giving away 1 million cupcakes, but we are rewarding people with a free £10 gift voucher after their fourth visit too. We are really excited about rewarding more of our loyal customers.”
Cake Box is a UK company with over 250 stores and over 1000 cake makers who make every cake fresh in store, each day.
Join Cake Box's Cake Club and receive a free cupcake by downloading the digital loyalty card at: https://www.cakebox.com/cake-club.
