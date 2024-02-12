Staff outside Camira's headquarters in Mirfield. The company is celebrating 50 years of business this year.

Camira, established under the name Camborne Fabrics in 1974 in Huddersfield, now operates worldwide, producing more than eight million metres of fabric per year, with an annual turnover of more than £85 million.

Commenting on the 50th anniversary, Camira’s CEO Alan Williams said: “Our success has been built on producing high quality, environmentally innovative fabrics, whilst providing excellent customer service and global logistics.”

The name Camira, whose headquarters are based at The Watermill Wheatley Park in Mirfield, references the original company name Camborne, founded on Camborne Drive in Huddersfield, as well as pointing to a new ‘era’ as an independent company.

Camira employs 650 people and products are sold in 75 countries, with six sites in the UK and one in Lithuania, as well as offices in Europe, North America, Australia and China.

Alan added: “During our 50th year we’ll be celebrating this special moment in history through key collaborations, events and new product launches which all tie into a celebration of sustainability, people, pattern and colour.”

Highlights for Camira in the last 50 years include winning the Queen’s Award for International Trade, Innovation and Sustainable Development, launching the world’s first contract interior fabric using nettles, introducing revolutionary digital printing technology, Camira Print, and investing in wool recycling technology, iinouiio in 2022.

The company also supplied the fabric for the anointing screen at King Charles III’s coronation in 2023.