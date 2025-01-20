Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A restaurant specialising in jacket potatoes is set to open in Batley and celebrating by giving away 100 free spuds.

Big Jack Potatoes, based at Batley Plaza, will open its doors to customers on Saturday, January 25 at 2pm.

The company, which has a store in Bradford, is known for their gourmet spuds, with a menu including the Chicken Italiano and the Mexicano Spud, as well as old school favourite toppings such as cheese, beans and tuna.

Announcing the opening, as well as a special giveaway to customers, on TikTok, Big Jack Potatoes, which is dine in and takeaway, said:

“We’re almost there! Thank you for your patience, Batley – the Spud Revolution is just around the corner!

“Batley, Big Jack Potatoes, the home of gourmet spuds, is opening on Saturday, January 25, 2pm.

“To celebrate we are giving away 100 free spuds. Bring yourselves down.”

Big Jack Potatoes, based at Batley Plaza next to Berries, is opening this coming Saturday (January 25).