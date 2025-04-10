Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra headline Bradford Live on Yorkshire Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire’s finest talent to perform at the region’s newest landmark venue on Yorkshire Day (1 August) with an unmissable celebration.

The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will lead a celebratory concert called ‘Yorkshire Calling’ at the newly restored Bradford Live.

The magnificent 1930s Art Deco building was saved from demolition and has been bought back to its former glory as an entertainment hub for the city.

Its reopening is one of the most anticipated events for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, a year-long celebration of Bradford city and district.

Ben Crick on the backstreets of Bradford

The evening promises a spectacular celebration of all things Yorkshire, featuring special guests including celebrated poet Ian McMillan, and the BBC’s Bantam of the Opera Choir. It also welcomes Leeds based international concert pianist Yuanfan Yang.

Under the baton of Ben Crick, Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra will perform A Northern Score, featuring poems written and narrated by Ian McMillan, celebrating influential northerners through the ages, set to an original score written by Ben.

Ben Crick, conductor of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, said: “This event is a love letter to the region’s culture, talent, and heritage. To perform at Bradford Live with such an incredible gathering of artists is a privilege. Expect passion, power, and a proper Yorkshire celebration.”

A renowned broadcaster, Ian McMillan is known for his distinctive voice and engaging storytelling.

Poet Ian McMillan

Ian McMillan said: “I see these poems as steps across the Yorkshire landscape, each step singing with the power of possibility and the joy of creativity. Guy Fawkes has a plan dark as a flat cap, Emily Brontë wakes to write at the Wuthering Hour, J.B. Priestley has a voice like parkin, and the James Bond composer John Barry, is licensed to drill deep into music’s fathomless mine. Set to Ben’s music, it’s a powerful and uplifting piece.”

The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra’s patron is Alan Bennett, who used to regularly attend their concerts in his youth, as did the Bradford-born artist, David Hockney.

Ben added: “It’s fitting that the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, which we reformed in 2021 after it disbanded in 1955, is performing at a venue that was also saved from closure, and that it’s happening in the City of Culture year. This night is like a phoenix from the ashes. Yorkshire truly gets to show off, and we hope audiences will come and join us for what promises to be a spectacular and uplifting musical celebration.”

Dan Bates, Executive Director of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture said "We're proud to support this rousing event celebrating the true Yorkshire spirit. Yorkshire Calling will ensure the eyes of the region are on Bradford as it showcases this cherished space in the city, giving an early glimpse ahead of its official opening.”

Composer Ben Crick

The Bantam of the Opera choir features fans of Bradford City AFC, known as ‘the Bantams’ who have been taught to sing opera to celebrate Bradford’s UK City of Culture year, as part of a BBC Radio Leeds programme.

The world-renowned BBC Singers have supported the choir during their development, with support from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, opera singer Lesley Garrett and sporting legend Chris Kamara.

Pianist Yuanfan Yang is an alumnus of the 2015 and 2018 Leeds International Piano competition (known as The Leeds). He is the Piano Ambassador for the Wharfedale Festival of Piano which includes the annual Waterman Piano Recital Series in memory of The Leeds co-founder Dame Fanny Waterman.

An international trailblazer, Leeds International Piano Competition has shaped the world of classical piano, and in 2024 the finals took place in Bradford's St Georges Hall for the first time.

Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra

Bradford Live is operated by the leading global live company, Trafalgar Entertainment. The building has a long history as the beating heart of Bradford. Over the years Bradford Live has been known as the New Victoria, the Gaumont and the Odeon.

The renaissance revival style building features an auditorium, ballroom, and restaurant. More news on Bradford Live's opening programme, set to feature the best in music, comedy and other live entertainment, will follow in the coming weeks.

The concert is part of wider celebrations being held in the district with Bradford and Ilkley hosting this year’s Yorkshire Day, which is celebrated annually on August 1, a tribute to the county’s rich heritage, culture, and identity.

Established in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society, for the last 40 years, Yorkshire Day, has been managed by the Yorkshire Society. This year the Yorkshire Society is working in partnership with Bradford 2025. The day commemorates Yorkshire’s historic contributions, including its role in the 1298 Battle of Minden. Marked by civic events, parades, and displays of Yorkshire pride, it celebrates the county’s unique traditions, from its dialects and cuisine to its literary and industrial legacy.

Tickets are on sale now – secure yours today and be part of this once-in-a-lifetime Yorkshire spectacle.

For Yorkshire Calling tickets and more information, visit: https://booking.trafalgartickets.com/en/bradford-live-bradford/buyingflow/tickets/29797/58692/ or call 0343 310 0026