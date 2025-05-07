Yorkshire Sculpture Park unveils creative adventures for families this May half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) invites families and art lovers to dive into a week of creativity, play, and discovery this May half term. With a packed programme designed for all ages, YSP is the ultimate destination for families seeking fresh air, fun, and inspiration in the heart of Yorkshire’s stunning 500-acre landscape.

Half Term Highlights:

Sculpture Adventures in the Hidden Forest (29 & 30 May, 11am–3:30pm, free): Let imaginations run wild as little ones explore, create, and play under the trees in this magical drop-in session, perfect for under-5s but open to all.

Discover in a Day (31 May, 11am–4pm, free): Budding artists aged six and up can start their Arts Award journey with hands-on, artist-led activities - think clay, sculpture, and mark-making – all culminating in an official certificate.

Half term fun

Little Wild Wood & Art and Nature Hunt: Kids can burn off energy in the natural play area and pick up activity sheets or free Tree Discovery Kits from the Information Desk to enhance their adventure.

Exhibitions & Sensory Experiences: Explore Laura Ellen Bacon’s immersive willow installation in The Chapel and marvel at Felicity Aylieff’s monumental ceramics at The Weston.

Families can also enjoy delicious, locally sourced food from YSP’s cafés or a picnic amidst world-class outdoor sculptures. With free entry for children (aged 18 and under), dogs on leads welcome and free parking, YSP ensures a welcoming, affordable day out for all.

YSP’s half term events are drop-in and designed for flexibility, making them ideal for families on the go.

Plan your visit, book tickets and discover the full programme at ysp.org.uk.