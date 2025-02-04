Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury holding financial fraud event

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Dewsbury are holding an event providing people with hints and tips about financial fraud and scams, how they can protect themselves, and what to do if they are misled by scammers.

The branch, on Church Street in Dewsbury will be hosting the session from 9.30am-4.30pm on Friday 14th February 2025 and it is open to members of the public and Yorkshire Building Society customers. The session will include advice on how to spot common types of financial scams, including investment, romance, impersonation, and purchase scams. Participants will also be directed to information and tools to help keep them and their money safe.

Building Societies, banks and other financial service providers work hard to protect their customers – In 2023, 64p in every £1 of attempted unauthorised fraud was blocked by the industry. Unauthorised fraud losses affecting consumers totalled £708.7 million, but the financial services industry managed to prevent a further £1.2 billion.

Leanne, Assistant Manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury said: “Fraud and scams can happen to anybody, but older people are often targeted when it comes to financial fraud. By hosting our fraud session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Dewsbury and its surrounding areas to raise awareness around this issue. We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and actions to take to help protect themselves against scammers.”

Colleagues at the Society will also be holding a Valentines themed bake sale on the day to raise money for the mutual’s charity partner, FareShare.

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud. This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.

For more information on protecting yourself from fraud please visit www.ybs.co.uk/security or www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk