Trinity Leeds to Launch Student Shopper Sweep Event

Leeds students are set for an unforgettable start to the academic year as Trinity Leeds brings back its hugely popular Student Shopper Sweep, packed with shopping sprees, exclusive student offers and heaps of prizes to be won.

Inspired by the classic ‘Supermarket Sweep’, lucky students can win the chance to take part in a packed schedule of high-energy 5-minute shopping dashes and sweep the shelves at top brands within the city shopping destination.

Brands taking part in the Student Shopper Sweep on Thursday 25th September include; Zara, Mango, Space NK, Levi’s, Urban Outfitters, Office, Primark, Boots, H&M, New Look, Rituals, Clarks, Nike, River Island and Jack & Jones.

The sprees will be captured on camera featured exclusively on Trinity Leeds’ social channels, showcasing the ultimate student shopping experience. A new winner will be selected every half hour, with each £100 dash taking place in a different store.

The student event will be held between 11am–7pm at Trinity Leeds alongside a host of student activities and promos including live DJs, spin the wheel, as well as free treats from Slim Chickens, Nespresso and Nando’s.

In addition, the centre will also have live entertainment sets from Opera North, as well as Mirror Man, Mirror Sax and Mirror Tiger Heads. Ask for Angela and Leeds Women’s Aid will also be on hand providing information to students.

Students are encouraged to sign up now to access to their Shopper Sweep pass, unlocking exclusive discounts and the chance to win a pair of Beats headphones.

From 22 September, students can also unlock exclusive discounts, perks, and offers across Trinity Leeds. With over 120 brands under one roof – from big-name designers and high street favourites to must-try dining spots – Trinity Leeds is the place to shop, socialise and celebrate the new academic year in the city.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re excited to welcome the Leeds student community for a year of fun, energy, and fantastic prizes. The Student Shopper Sweep at Trinity Leeds is an iconic event that is highly anticipated by students, and we know it’s going to be bigger and better than ever this year. From live entertainment to fantastic giveaways and guaranteed good times, along with two weeks of sizzling student savings, it’s the perfect way to showcase the city’s great shopping scene to students”.

For more information on Trinity Leeds and to join its free PLUS+ members reward scheme for exclusive discounts and the latest news, visit: https://www.trinityleeds.com/en